A young Shirley Greenberg at her desk.Courtesy of the Family

As a lawyer, mother, philanthropist and role model, Shirley Elizabeth Greenberg kickstarted organized feminism in Ottawa with her goals and strategies, as well as providing generous funding for women’s organizations, from feminist archives to the Shirley E. Greenberg Women’s Health Centre.

Ms. Greenberg was an Ottawa icon, albeit an understated one: Her modesty and slight air of mystery meant her name never overshadowed her work. (She almost always declined invitations to put her name on buildings.) Married to developer and philanthropist Irving Greenberg in 1959, she rarely spoke about her first marriage, which ended in 1951. She returned to work as a legal secretary and then to university as a mature student.

Maureen McTeer, who was in the same class, told a reporter she recalled Ms. Greenberg studying “while raising three children and driving her husband’s car.” For decades, Ottawa feminists have appreciated Ms. Greenberg’s devotion to achieving legal and economic equality for women and other underprivileged communities, a dedication many local women lawyers share.

“It’s no surprise to me that any woman would become interested in women’s rights once they’d been to law school and had seen how unfair the law was to women,” said Ottawa lawyer and environmentalist Susan Tanner, the Founding Chair of the Legal Education Action Fund (LEAF), which has intervened on women’s behalf in hundreds of Charter cases.

“People always ask, how did Women’s Career Counselling get started, how did the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre get started?” Ms. Greenberg reminisced on a private video tape made in 2018, featuring interviews with the women who started the Ottawa Women’s Lobby in 1977. She was reminiscing about earlier and much leaner times before she became famous for philanthropy.

In 1975, with governments and non-profits celebrating International Women’s Year, Ms. Greenberg went looking for the women’s movement. Everybody was fired up, she says, but in meeting after meeting, nobody knew what to do. Eventually she met a woman named Alma Norman at a Quaker House event. They decided to find a place for Ottawa women to meet and discuss the roles they were expected to play and how to change them.

Shirley Greenberg at her 79th birthday party.Handout

Bravado carried the two women forward when they found a small place for rent downtown. “We called ourselves the Ottawa Women’s Centre,” Ms. Greenberg laughed at the grand nomenclature. And they signed a lease even though “neither one of us had a penny. We passed the hat around [at meetings] and collected dimes and dollars to pay the rent.”

The Ottawa grapevine quickly spread news of the new Women’s Centre. Consciousness-raising groups were all the rage, and rage was often the result when women’s consciousness was raised about inequities in the law.

Ms. Greenberg, a lawyer who had worked on political campaigns, urged the 40 Women’s Centre regulars to talk about issues and strategy. She recognized that consciousness-raising barely illuminated the dreadful daunting list of social and legal inequities for women, from earning one-third less than men in any job, to having no legal right to defend themselves or their children from an abusive spouse.

“We held Monday night meetings,” Ms. Greenberg continued in the video. “One Monday night early on, we tested how to answer the phone, whether to say ‘Hello’ or ‘Ottawa Women’s Centre.’ So we tried answering both ways. Whenever we said, ‘Ottawa Women’s Centre,’ the voice on the other end always cried, ‘Oh, thank God!’”

Out of subsequent Monday night meetings came long lasting Ottawa women’s organizations – such as Women’s Career Counselling, Interval House, a women’s shelter, and the Ottawa Rape Crisis Centre. Committees formed themselves. As the group explored laws and practices that hurt women, Ms. Greenberg said, usually one or two women would say, “I’m willing to do some work on this issue. Who else is?”

A feminist icon, legal mentor, community leader, Member of the Order of Canada and the Order of Ontario, mother of three and grandmother, Shirley Elizabeth Greenberg died in Ottawa on May 25 at the age of 90, of a rare autoimmune disorder diagnosed after her return from her Barbados home.

Shirley Greenberg dancing with her son.Courtesy of the Family

Shirley Elizabeth Schnell was born on Oct. 6, 1931, in Ottawa to Elizabeth and Jacob Schnell, and grew up in a military family that often moved around Canada. Her background included work as a legal secretary when she returned to school as a mature student – while still raising a family. She completed a sociology degree at Carleton University and went on to earn a law degree from the University of Ottawa at the age of 45.

After graduating as one of only 21 women in a class of 120, Ms. Greenberg opened the first all-female law firm in Ottawa – and probably beyond. There, Ms. Greenberg’s nurturing mentorship and office camaraderie became legendary. These qualities extended beyond the office as she co-founded feminist organizations such as the National Association of Women and Law (NAWL) and – with the Honorable Nancy Ruth – the Legal Education Action Fund (LEAF.)

Ms. Greenberg delighted in giving grants large and small where they could really make a difference. She gave generously to Wabano Centre in Ottawa, an Indigenous centre for Excellence in Healthcare Services, where smudging is part of regular practice.

To show gratitude for her support, Wabano honoured Ms. Greenberg with a Blanket ceremony in 2018 and gave her an Indigenous name, Mino-de’elkwe (Good-Hearted Woman) – one of the “kind, determined and hard-working women” Indigenous people revere for forging communities.

“When no one else was giving to Indigenous causes,” said Wabano Centre in a statement, “Shirley chose to see value in our cultures and invest in our vision for an inclusive city. In seeing us, she opened the eyes of others, including our own. We were able to see (and believe) that there were people outside of the Indigenous community that would be generous to us ...”

Ms. Greenberg’s other awards include the Order of Canada, Order of Ontario, an honourary doctorate from the University of Ottawa, and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal.

Ms. Greenberg leaves her children, Martha Bergeron, Phoebe Greenberg and Dan Greenberg; and a grandson, Miles Greenberg.