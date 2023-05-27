Open this photo in gallery: The Regina International Airport is shown on Feb. 18, 2021.Michael Bell/The Canadian Press

A construction worker has died at Regina’s airport.

A statement from Regina International Airport says a serious accident occurred Friday night, and that it was related to rehabilitation work that’s being done on the airport’s main runway.

The statement says emergency responders got to the scene immediately, but the worker’s injuries were fatal.

Further details on the incident weren’t given, although an airport spokeswoman said in an e-mail it did not involve aviation or aircraft.

The statement says the Regina Police Service and the Saskatchewan Coroners Service worked into the early morning hours on the airfield Saturday, and that federal occupational health and safety workers are conducting an investigation.

It says the worker’s family is still being notified and flights are continuing to operate as scheduled.

“It is with great sadness that we share this devastating news and we pray for the individual’s family, friends, co-workers and community,” Regina Airport Authority CEO James Bogusz said in the statement, adding the identity of the contracted worker will not be released for privacy reasons.

Bogusz noted it could be several weeks until the federal occupational health and safety investigation is completed.

He also said runway construction is being halted over the weekend but that workers should be back in the field on Monday.