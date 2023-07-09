Open this photo in gallery: Air Canada planes are shown on the tarmac at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport, on May 16, 2020.Graham Hughes/The Canadian Press

The Montreal airport says a worker died in an on-site accident Saturday.

The employee worked for Equans, a company that offers technical services to airports including baggage handling systems and electrical networks.

Antoine Leclerc-Loiselle, a spokesperson for the Quebec workplace health and safety board, says a worker in charge of luggage handling fell early Saturday afternoon after trying to dislodge a suitcase from a piece of equipment – possibly a conveyor belt.

The Montreal airport says it is working with partners to co-ordinate support resources and other assistance for personnel who witnessed the incident.

In a statement, airport CEO Philippe Rainville offered condolences to loved ones and colleagues.

The safety board says two inspectors have visited the site to meet witnesses and gather information on the circumstances surrounding the accident.