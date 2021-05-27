World body says Canadian beef poses ‘negligible risk’ for mad cow disease

Open this photo in gallery Cattle eat at the Thorlakson Feedyards near Airdrie, Alta., on May 28, 2020. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

An international animal-health watchdog has officially declared Canadian beef as posing “negligible risk” for mad cow disease.

The designation, which is the most preferred category, was approved earlier today by the World Organization for Animal Health.

Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau says the decision will give Canada new leverage in efforts to find additional export markets for beef and cattle exports.

Beef producers and the federal government have been working to restore the industry’s lustre ever since the first domestic case of mad cow disease was detected in Canada in 2003.

Canada has been deemed a “controlled-risk” country for bovine spongiform encephalopathy, or BSE, since 2007.

To secure the change, Canada needed to show that it has been at least 11 years since the birth of the last infected animal, which occurred in 2009.

