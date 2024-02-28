Open this photo in gallery: A compilation image of Alex Formenton, Cal Foote, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dube, and Carter Hart.Matt Slocum, Noah K. Murray, Paul Sancya, Corey Sipkin/The Canadian Press

Five former members of Canada’s 2018 world junior hockey team who are facing sexual assault charges in connection to an alleged attack on a woman in a hotel room room have elected to have a trial by jury.

The players, who will be tried together as a group, were granted their request during a court appearance Tuesday in London, Ont. It will likely be several more months before a trial date is scheduled.

“Earlier this week, all five players selected a trial by jury and they are confident that jurors drawn from the community will decide this case fairly and impartially after hearing all the evidence and testimony,” lawyers representing the accused players said in a joint statement.

Last month, London police charged Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton with sexual assault. All five are current or former NHL players. Each has denied the accusations and promised to vigorously defend themselves in court.

The charges stem from an incident that occurred in the early morning hours of June 19, 2018. A woman identified in court documents as E.M. told police that she met some of the junior players at a bar in downtown London. The players were in town for a Hockey Canada fundraising gala, in which the team was honoured for their gold-medal win at the world junior championships several months earlier. After a night of drinking and dancing, the woman alleged she left with one of the players and had consensual sex with him in his hotel room.

But afterwards, E.M. told police that without her knowledge, that player texted other members of the team and invited them to the hotel room. She alleges she was sexually assaulted and humiliated over a period of several hours.

An initial police investigation was closed without charges in February, 2019, but the case came to light after TSN reported that E.M. had settled a $3.55-million lawsuit against Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight unnamed players. Amid intense public scrutiny, London police reopened their investigation.

In January, all five men, who continued to play professionally, went on leaves from their respective teams after they were ordered to surrender to police.

Mr. Dubé had been playing for the Calgary Flames, Mr. Hart for the Philadelphia Flyers, and Mr. McLeod and Mr. Foote were playing for the New Jersey Devils. Mr. Formenton, who previously played with the Ottawa Senators, was playing for the Swiss club, HC Ambri-Piotta.

The case is back in court March 5, although none of the players are expected to attend. At this stage, the appearances are dealing with procedural matters, such as trial scheduling. Because the case is going to a jury, it is now being dealt with in the superior court rather than provincial court.