Open this photo in gallery: Hockey player Alex Formenton, who faces a sexual assault charge, walks into police headquarters in London, Ont., accompanied by high-profile criminal defence lawyers Daniel Brown and Lindsay Board on Jan. 28, 2024.Nicole Osborne/The Globe and Mail

Alex Formenton, a former player in the National Hockey League, has turned himself into London, Ont., police in connection with a 2018 incident where five members of that year’s Canadian world junior team allegedly sexually assaulted a woman.

Mr. Formenton, who had been playing in Switzerland until he took a leave of absence from his club last week, walked into the police headquarters in London on Sunday morning accompanied by high-profile criminal defence lawyers Daniel Brown and Lindsay Board.

“The London Police have charged several players, including Alex Formenton, in connection with an accusation made in 2018. Alex will vigorously defend his innocence and asks that people not rush to judgment without hearing all of the evidence,” Mr. Formenton’s legal team said in a statement.

The Globe and Mail reported last week that according to two sources London police have instructed five members of the 2018 junior team to surrender to them in advance of criminal charges stemming from an alleged group sexual assault at a London hotel in 2018. The Globe did not identify the sources because they were not authorized to speak publicly about the case.

The incident occurred after a Hockey Canada gala on June 18, 2018, where the junior team was honoured for winning gold at the world championships several months earlier.

None of the allegations have been tested in court. The Globe does not know whether the remaining four players have surrendered yet.

Mr. Formenton, 24, played left wing for the Ottawa Senators until the end of the 2021-22 season, when he was left unsigned at the conclusion of a contract that paid him US$750,000 a year.

He went on to play in Switzerland, but last week, his team, Ambri-Piotta, announced on its website that Mr. Formenton had been granted an indefinite leave of absence to return to Canada.

Prior to being named to Canada’s 2018 world junior team, Mr. Formenton played for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League, and was selected by Ottawa in the second round, 47th overall, in the 2017 NHL draft.

With reports from Marty Klinkenberg and Grant Robertson