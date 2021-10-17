World March of Women’s fifth action wraps up with rallies against poverty and violence

Organizers demanded that Quebec better protect Indigenous women as the World March of Women’s fifth international action wrapped up in Montreal on Sunday.

The Quebec Coalition of the World March of Women asked the province to institute systemic change at a rally that brings to a close the seven-month-long event.

The World March of Women happens every five years, from March 8 until Oct. 17, but was postponed last year – on its 20th anniversary – due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec’s coalition used the occasion to demand better protection of Indigenous women, the end of racial profiling, stronger economic integration of immigrants and to increase funding toward eliminating violence against women.

Marie-Andree Gauthier, a spokesperson for Quebec’s World March of Women, said the government needs to propose systemic change and to not just put a “bandage” on the issues.

World March of Women began in Quebec, and has since spread internationally.

