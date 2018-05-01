Ford reverses course on Greenbelt development, says he’ll maintain protected area

Doug Ford is reversing a plan to open a large protected green space around the Toronto region to housing development if elected premier this spring.

The Progressive Conservative leader says he has heard from people asking him not to touch the Greenbelt since outlining his development pledge yesterday.

He now says a Tory government would maintain the Greenbelt in its entirety.

Earlier today, Liberal Premier Kathleen Wynne called Ford’s Greenbelt-development plan a “wrongheaded” move that would make the map of the protected area look like “Swiss cheese.”

The Greenbelt — the world’s largest permanently protected green space —is a 7,200-square-kilometre area that borders the Greater Golden Horseshoe region around Lake Ontario. It was protected from urban development by legislation in 2005.

Wynne said opening up the Greenbelt for development is unnecessary.

“The fact is there is enough land in the Greater Toronto and Hamilton Area to build two more cities the size of the Mississauga,” she said. “There is a lot of land that is available.”

Tory Parliamentary Leader Vic Fedeli dismissed Wynne’s remarks and said she was using Ford’s comments on the Greenbelt to distract from other issues ahead of the June 7 election.

NDP Leader Andrea Horwath said Ford’s plan is bad policy.

“Newsflash: farms feed cities There is no reason whatsoever to even contemplate paving over the Greenbelt unless you’re trying to make a good buck for your friends in the development industry,” she said. “And that’s not what public policy, government and public decision-making should be all about.”

