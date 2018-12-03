Wynne defends hydro-rate cuts during testimony at committee probing Liberal accounting practices

Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne is defending her Liberal government’s decision to cut hydro rates by taking on billions new debt, saying she took action to help people who were struggling to pay their bills.
Wynne’s comments come as she testifies at a committee tasked with probing her government’s accounting practices.
Premier Doug Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority in June, announced the committee in September, days after his finance minister said Ontario was facing a $15 billion deficit.
Critics have disputed the deficit figure and slammed the work of the committee as politically-motivated.
Wynne is being questioned about her government’s Fair Hydro Plan and says the Liberals were forced to act on rising hydro rates after governments of all political stripes neglected the system for decades.
The province’s auditor general accused the Liberals of underestimating and misrepresenting the financial impact of the plan and shifting the increased cost to a new generation of rate payers.
