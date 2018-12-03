 Skip to main content

Canada Wynne defends hydro-rate cuts during testimony at committee probing Liberal accounting practices

Newsletters Subscribe Register My account My account AdChoices

Wynne defends hydro-rate cuts during testimony at committee probing Liberal accounting practices

TORONTO
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments

Former Ontario premier Kathleen Wynne is defending her Liberal government’s decision to cut hydro rates by taking on billions new debt, saying she took action to help people who were struggling to pay their bills.

Wynne’s comments come as she testifies at a committee tasked with probing her government’s accounting practices.

Premier Doug Ford, whose Progressive Conservatives won a majority in June, announced the committee in September, days after his finance minister said Ontario was facing a $15 billion deficit.

Story continues below advertisement

Critics have disputed the deficit figure and slammed the work of the committee as politically-motivated.

Wynne is being questioned about her government’s Fair Hydro Plan and says the Liberals were forced to act on rising hydro rates after governments of all political stripes neglected the system for decades.

The province’s auditor general accused the Liberals of underestimating and misrepresenting the financial impact of the plan and shifting the increased cost to a new generation of rate payers.

Report an error
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • All comments will be reviewed by one or more moderators before being posted to the site. This should only take a few moments.
  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed. Commenters who repeatedly violate community guidelines may be suspended, causing them to temporarily lose their ability to engage with comments.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Cannabis pro newsletter
Member Experience
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
A debate on an old drug’s new halo status with Dr. David Magee, Dr. Eileen Denovan-Wright, and Sara Whynot, moderated by Atlantic Bureau Chief, Jessica Leeder. Dec 5, Halifax, NS
Does Cannabis Deserve Halo Status?
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season
THE GLOBE AND MAIL SHOP
Gift The Globe this holiday season!
NEW: Check out The Globe and Mail’s holiday pop-up shop! Online only, and here for a limited time (Dec 1 -16). You might even find something special for yourself!
Gift The Globe this holiday season