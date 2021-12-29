The names include authors, musicians and judges, scientists who have worked for decades to innovate and invent, and community advocates who toiled at the grassroots to bring about a better society.
Altogether, Rideau Hall appointed 135 people to the Order of Canada, a list that represents the diversity of the country, in geography, identity and background.
Author Yann Martel, who won the Man Booker prize for his novel Life of Pi, was named to the highest honour of companion, along with former judge and senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Indian Residential Schools Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and oversaw its ground-breaking final report in 2015.
The recipients include physicists, engineers and doctors, as well as artists, lawyers and philanthropists, names Canadians might recognize, and others who had distinguished themselves in their particular fields or communities.
A number of Indigenous leaders were honoured, including former Assembly of First Nations national chief Ovide Mercredi. Sprinter Bruny Surin, who won the gold medal in the 4×100-metre relay at the 1996 Summer Olympics, was recognized for his athletic excellence, as well as his work supporting student athletes and promoting fitness in Quebec.
The list also paid tribute to a number of trailblazing women, including Judy Cameron, the first Canadian woman hired as a pilot for a national airline, and Deborah Chatsis, the first member of a First Nation to serve as an ambassador for Canada.
Since 1967, when the award was established by Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada has been bestowed on 7,500 Canadians from all sectors of society.
This year’s group of recipients, Governor-General Mary Simon said in a statement, “are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land.”
Here is the full list of the 135 new appointments.
COMPANIONS
Yann Martel of Saskatoon
Murray Sinclair of St. Andrews, Man.
OFFICERS
Mehran Anvari of Hamilton
Carl-Éric Aubin of Saint-Lambert, Que.
Neil Devindra Bissoondath of Quebec City
Liona Boyd of Toronto (This is a promotion within the Order.)
Barry D. Bultz of Calgary
Pieter Cullis of Vancouver
Navjeet Singh Dhillon of Calgary
Lillian Eva Quan Dyck of Saskatoon
Connie J. Eaves of Vancouver
David Ross Fitzpatrick of Kelowna, B.C.
Geoffrey T. Fong of Waterloo, Ont.
Evelyn L. Forget of Winnipeg
Hugh L. Fraser of Ottawa
Victoria Grant of Stouffville, Ont.
Margo Lainne Greenwood of Vernon, B.C.
Frances Henry of Toronto
Tomson Highway of Gatineau, Que. (This is a promotion within the Order.)
C. Céleste Johnston of Hunts Point, N.S.
Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan of Mississauga
Frederick A. Leighton of Bear River, N.S.
J. Roger Léveillé of Winnipeg
Patricia Livingston of Halifax
Alejandro G. Marangoni of Guelph, Ont.
Roderick R. McInnes of Mount Royal, Que. (This is a promotion within the Order.)
Donald Chisholm McKenzie of Sidney, B.C.
Ovide William Mercredi of Winnipeg
Jacques Yves Montplaisir of Montreal
Helene Polatajko of Toronto
Edward J. Ratushny of Ottawa (This is a promotion within the Order.)
Jean Riley Senft of West Vancouver
Graham David Sher of Ottawa
Helga Stephenson of Toronto
Angela Swan of Toronto
Ian Tamblyn of Chelsea, Que.
Carol M. Tator of Toronto
D. R. Fraser Taylor of Ottawa
Louise Trottier of Outremont, Que.
Verena Tunnicliffe of Victoria
Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond of North Saanich, B.C.
HONORARY MEMBER
Jackie Richardson of Thornhill, Ont.
MEMBERS
Harold Bassford of Toronto
Francine Bois of Laval, Que.
Mary Ruth Brooks of Halifax
Ann Buller of Toronto
Judy Cameron of Oakville, Ont.
Sandra Chapnik of Toronto
Deborah Chatsis of Prince Albert, Sask.
Ralph Chiodo of Toronto
Lily Siewsan Chow of Victoria
Ruth Christie of Selkirk, Man.
Michael Patrick Collins of Oakville, Ont.
Gail Cyr of Yellowknife
Sharon Davis-Murdoch of Dartmouth, N.S.
Janis Dunning of Victoria
Max T. Eisen of North York, Ont.
Robert Eisenberg of Toronto
John Estacio of Edmonton
Charlie Kakotok Evalik of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut
Mohamad Fakih of Mississauga
Graham Farquharson of Toronto
Patricia M. Feheley of Toronto
Eleanor N. Fish of North York, Ont.
Gerald Friesen of Winnipeg
Baruch Frydman-Kohl of Toronto
Janice R. Fukakusa of Toronto
Leo Joel Goldhar of Toronto
Morris Goodman of Hampstead, Que.
Walter N. Hardy of Vancouver
Lucille Harper of Antigonish, N.S.
Jane Heyman of Vancouver
Jean Houde of Quebec City
William Arthur Humber of Bowmanville, Ont.
Lawson A. W. Hunter of Ottawa
Kenneth W. Knox of Hampton, Ont.
Vahan Kololian of Toronto
Olga Eliza Korper of Toronto
Marc Labrèche of Saint-Lambert, Que.
Gilbert Lacasse of Quebec City
Yves Lambert of Sainte-Mélanie, Que.
Barbara Landau of Toronto
Gerald Andrew Edward Lawrence of Halifax
Pierre Legendre of Montreal
Jacques Lemay of Victoria
Rose Lipszyc of Thornhill, Ont.
Allan S. MacDonald of Sydney, N.S.
Andrew Paul MacDonald of Sherbrooke, Que.
Eric Ross Macdonald Haldenby of Kitchener, Ont.
Nona Macdonald Heaslip of Toronto
Joy Kathryn MacPhail of Vancouver
Ginette Mantha of Longueuil, Que.
Gregory Marchildon of Gatineau, Que.
Elizabeth McGregor of Douro-Dummer, Ont.
Robert Duff McKeown of Chelsea, Que.
Pradeep Merchant of Greely, Ont.
Pamela J. Minns of St. Catharines, Ont.
John Morrisseau of Grand Rapids, Man.
Duff David Mostoway Roman of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.
Kathy Murphy of York, PEI
Kevin Murphy of York, PEI
Ralph Nilson of Nanaimo, B.C.
Janice O’Born of Toronto
Eva Olsson of Bracebridge, Ont.
Barbara A. Paterson of Edmonton
Asger Rye Pedersen of Kugluktuk, Nunavut
W. Roman Petryshyn of Edmonton
Robin Poitras of Regina
Lynn Posluns of Toronto
Alexander Reford of Grand-Métis, Que.
Léo Robert of Winnipeg
Hazel Robinson of Charlottetown
John Robinson of Charlottetown
David Roche of Roberts Creek, B.C.
Reginald Schwager of Toronto
Harvey Lyon Secter of Winnipeg
Robert Irwin Silver of Winnipeg
Robert Small of Toronto
Barry Smit of Guelph
Diane Sowden of Powell River, B.C.
Harriet H. Stairs of Toronto
Sharon Elizabeth Straus of Toronto
Barbara G. Stymiest of Toronto
Bruny Surin of Montreal
Curtis A. Suttle of Vancouver
Cara Tannenbaum of Montreal
George M. Thomson of Kingston, Ont.
Jean-Marie Toulouse of Mount Royal, Que.
Peter Vaughan of Halifax
Gilles Vincent of Longueuil, Que.
Luc Vinet of Montreal
Janet Walker of Toronto
Vaughn Wyant of Saskatoon
Peter Zandstra of Vancouver
David Zussman of Victoria