Then-Senator Murray Sinclair appears before the Senate Committe on Aboriginal Peoples in Ottawa in 2019.Fred Chartrand/The Canadian Press

The names include authors, musicians and judges, scientists who have worked for decades to innovate and invent, and community advocates who toiled at the grassroots to bring about a better society.

Altogether, Rideau Hall appointed 135 people to the Order of Canada, a list that represents the diversity of the country, in geography, identity and background.

Author Yann Martel, who won the Man Booker prize for his novel Life of Pi, was named to the highest honour of companion, along with former judge and senator Murray Sinclair, who chaired the Indian Residential Schools Truth and Reconciliation Commission, and oversaw its ground-breaking final report in 2015.

The recipients include physicists, engineers and doctors, as well as artists, lawyers and philanthropists, names Canadians might recognize, and others who had distinguished themselves in their particular fields or communities.

A number of Indigenous leaders were honoured, including former Assembly of First Nations national chief Ovide Mercredi. Sprinter Bruny Surin, who won the gold medal in the 4×100-metre relay at the 1996 Summer Olympics, was recognized for his athletic excellence, as well as his work supporting student athletes and promoting fitness in Quebec.

The list also paid tribute to a number of trailblazing women, including Judy Cameron, the first Canadian woman hired as a pilot for a national airline, and Deborah Chatsis, the first member of a First Nation to serve as an ambassador for Canada.

Since 1967, when the award was established by Queen Elizabeth II, the Order of Canada has been bestowed on 7,500 Canadians from all sectors of society.

This year’s group of recipients, Governor-General Mary Simon said in a statement, “are shining examples of the commitment and outstanding contributions Canadians have made to the well-being of communities throughout this land.”

Author Yann Martel in Toronto in 2010.Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Here is the full list of the 135 new appointments.

COMPANIONS

Yann Martel of Saskatoon

Murray Sinclair of St. Andrews, Man.

OFFICERS

Mehran Anvari of Hamilton

Carl-Éric Aubin of Saint-Lambert, Que.

Neil Devindra Bissoondath of Quebec City

Liona Boyd of Toronto (This is a promotion within the Order.)

Barry D. Bultz of Calgary

Pieter Cullis of Vancouver

Navjeet Singh Dhillon of Calgary

Lillian Eva Quan Dyck of Saskatoon

Connie J. Eaves of Vancouver

David Ross Fitzpatrick of Kelowna, B.C.

Geoffrey T. Fong of Waterloo, Ont.

Evelyn L. Forget of Winnipeg

Hugh L. Fraser of Ottawa

Victoria Grant of Stouffville, Ont.

Margo Lainne Greenwood of Vernon, B.C.

Frances Henry of Toronto

Tomson Highway of Gatineau, Que. (This is a promotion within the Order.)

C. Céleste Johnston of Hunts Point, N.S.

Vaikuntam Iyer Lakshmanan of Mississauga

Frederick A. Leighton of Bear River, N.S.

J. Roger Léveillé of Winnipeg

Patricia Livingston of Halifax

Alejandro G. Marangoni of Guelph, Ont.

Roderick R. McInnes of Mount Royal, Que. (This is a promotion within the Order.)

Donald Chisholm McKenzie of Sidney, B.C.

Ovide William Mercredi of Winnipeg

Jacques Yves Montplaisir of Montreal

Helene Polatajko of Toronto

Edward J. Ratushny of Ottawa (This is a promotion within the Order.)

Jean Riley Senft of West Vancouver

Graham David Sher of Ottawa

Helga Stephenson of Toronto

Angela Swan of Toronto

Ian Tamblyn of Chelsea, Que.

Carol M. Tator of Toronto

D. R. Fraser Taylor of Ottawa

Louise Trottier of Outremont, Que.

Verena Tunnicliffe of Victoria

Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond of North Saanich, B.C.

HONORARY MEMBER

Jackie Richardson of Thornhill, Ont.

MEMBERS

Harold Bassford of Toronto

Francine Bois of Laval, Que.

Mary Ruth Brooks of Halifax

Ann Buller of Toronto

Judy Cameron of Oakville, Ont.

Sandra Chapnik of Toronto

Deborah Chatsis of Prince Albert, Sask.

Ralph Chiodo of Toronto

Lily Siewsan Chow of Victoria

Ruth Christie of Selkirk, Man.

Michael Patrick Collins of Oakville, Ont.

Gail Cyr of Yellowknife

Sharon Davis-Murdoch of Dartmouth, N.S.

Janis Dunning of Victoria

Max T. Eisen of North York, Ont.

Robert Eisenberg of Toronto

John Estacio of Edmonton

Charlie Kakotok Evalik of Cambridge Bay, Nunavut

Mohamad Fakih of Mississauga

Graham Farquharson of Toronto

Patricia M. Feheley of Toronto

Eleanor N. Fish of North York, Ont.

Gerald Friesen of Winnipeg

Baruch Frydman-Kohl of Toronto

Janice R. Fukakusa of Toronto

Leo Joel Goldhar of Toronto

Morris Goodman of Hampstead, Que.

Walter N. Hardy of Vancouver

Lucille Harper of Antigonish, N.S.

Jane Heyman of Vancouver

Jean Houde of Quebec City

William Arthur Humber of Bowmanville, Ont.

Lawson A. W. Hunter of Ottawa

Kenneth W. Knox of Hampton, Ont.

Vahan Kololian of Toronto

Olga Eliza Korper of Toronto

Marc Labrèche of Saint-Lambert, Que.

Gilbert Lacasse of Quebec City

Yves Lambert of Sainte-Mélanie, Que.

Barbara Landau of Toronto

Gerald Andrew Edward Lawrence of Halifax

Pierre Legendre of Montreal

Jacques Lemay of Victoria

Rose Lipszyc of Thornhill, Ont.

Allan S. MacDonald of Sydney, N.S.

Andrew Paul MacDonald of Sherbrooke, Que.

Eric Ross Macdonald Haldenby of Kitchener, Ont.

Nona Macdonald Heaslip of Toronto

Joy Kathryn MacPhail of Vancouver

Ginette Mantha of Longueuil, Que.

Gregory Marchildon of Gatineau, Que.

Elizabeth McGregor of Douro-Dummer, Ont.

Robert Duff McKeown of Chelsea, Que.

Pradeep Merchant of Greely, Ont.

Pamela J. Minns of St. Catharines, Ont.

John Morrisseau of Grand Rapids, Man.

Duff David Mostoway Roman of Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont.

Kathy Murphy of York, PEI

Kevin Murphy of York, PEI

Ralph Nilson of Nanaimo, B.C.

Janice O’Born of Toronto

Eva Olsson of Bracebridge, Ont.

Barbara A. Paterson of Edmonton

Asger Rye Pedersen of Kugluktuk, Nunavut

W. Roman Petryshyn of Edmonton

Robin Poitras of Regina

Lynn Posluns of Toronto

Alexander Reford of Grand-Métis, Que.

Léo Robert of Winnipeg

Hazel Robinson of Charlottetown

John Robinson of Charlottetown

David Roche of Roberts Creek, B.C.

Reginald Schwager of Toronto

Harvey Lyon Secter of Winnipeg

Robert Irwin Silver of Winnipeg

Robert Small of Toronto

Barry Smit of Guelph

Diane Sowden of Powell River, B.C.

Harriet H. Stairs of Toronto

Sharon Elizabeth Straus of Toronto

Barbara G. Stymiest of Toronto

Bruny Surin of Montreal

Curtis A. Suttle of Vancouver

Cara Tannenbaum of Montreal

George M. Thomson of Kingston, Ont.

Jean-Marie Toulouse of Mount Royal, Que.

Peter Vaughan of Halifax

Gilles Vincent of Longueuil, Que.

Luc Vinet of Montreal

Janet Walker of Toronto

Vaughn Wyant of Saskatoon

Peter Zandstra of Vancouver

David Zussman of Victoria