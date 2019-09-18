 Skip to main content

Canada Yearbook photo surfaces of Trudeau wearing brownface costume in 2001

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada
The Canadian Press
A yearbook photo of Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau wearing brownface makeup at a costume party in 2001 has landed on the federal election campaign.

Time magazine has posted the photo, which it says was published in the yearbook from the West Point Grey Academy, a private school in Vancouver, B.C., where Trudeau worked as a teacher before entering politics.

The report describes the occasion as an “Arabian Nights”-themed gala event. The photo depicts Trudeau wearing a turban and robe, with dark makeup on his hands, face and neck.

Officials cited in the report have confirmed the photo is of Trudeau, who was expected to speak to reporters about the photo later tonight.

