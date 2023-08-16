Residents in the capital of the Northwest Territories have been ordered to leave their city as wildfires threaten to reach the remote community by the weekend.

Premier Caroline Cochrane urged Yellowknife’s 20,000 residents to obey the evacuation order, which demands citizens be out of the city by Friday at noon. The order, issued Wednesday evening, also applies to Ndılǫ, Dettah and Ingraham Trail.

“We must take steps to stay calm and not make decisions that are going to put other people and yourselves in danger,” she said in an update. “When you don’t evacuate, you put yourselves and you put our first responders at risk.”

The fire is 17 kilometres from Yellowknife’s municipal boundary. Yellowknife is on the north shore of Great Slave Lake, 1,450 kilometres north of Edmonton. Officials asked those with vehicles to start evacuating and said buses and planes will be arranged for those who can’t escape via the highway. The first air evacuation is scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

