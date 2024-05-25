Skip to main content
York Region Police seek witnesses after Richmond Hill theatre shootings
Richmond hill, ont.
The Canadian Press
York Regional Police patch is shown Dec, 19, 2022. Authorities are seeking witnesses after a series of shootings outside a cinema north of Toronto.Arlyn McAdorey/The Canadian Press

York Regional Police are seeking witnesses after a series of shootings outside a cinema north of Toronto.

Police say video surveillance from 2:30 a.m. Friday shows a suspect in a dark SUV firing multiple shots toward the entrance of the theatre at East Beaver Creek Road and Highway 7 in Richmond Hill, Ont., before fleeing.

Police say the incident was discovered when a theatre employee arrived for work at around 7 a.m. on Friday and found the windows of several doors shattered.

This is the third shooting to occur at the cinema in just over a month.

Someone in a white, four-door pickup truck with a black cargo bed cover fired shots at the theatre’s entrance on May 17. Two days later, someone in a red SUV with silver rims shot at the same entrance.

A spate of cinema shootings across the Greater Toronto Area earlier this year pushed theatre operator Cineplex Inc. to cancel screenings of South Indian film “Malaikottai Vaaliban.”

