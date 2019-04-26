York Regional Police arrest third man in alleged abduction of Chinese student from Markham, Ont.

Police say they’ve arrested a third man in the alleged abduction of a Chinese student from Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police say they arrested Nathan Plater, 22, of the Ontario Township of Clearview, on Thursday for the disappearance of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu.

They allege Mr. Lu was approached from behind on March 23 in the underground lot of his condominium by three men who jumped out of a van, shocked him with a stun gun and forced him into the vehicle.

Mr. Lu was found three days later more than 150 kilometres from home when he stumbled onto a property in Gravenhurst, Ont., asking for help.

Mr. Plater has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police have already arrested two men and have a Canada-wide warrant out for the arrest of a fourth man, Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto.