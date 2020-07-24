 Skip to main content
York Regional Police charge 11 men in connection with auto-theft investigation

TORONTO
The Canadian Press

York Regional Police have laid charges to nearly a dozen men following an auto-theft investigation.

Police say more than 50 cars were allegedly stolen from across the GTA and have been recovered.

Officers say with the help of police across divisions they were able to link the thefts.

They say cars were stolen from Vaughan, Mississauga, Toronto and Markham.

Police became aware of the stolen cars in an investigation that began early this year.

Police have charged 11 men from Oakville, Toronto, Vaughan and Brampton.

