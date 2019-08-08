York Regional Police say $45-million in items seized in organized crime bust

Police say they have dismantled an organized crime ring north of Toronto.

York Regional Police say they will release more details today on two separate investigations that focused on drug production and trafficking.

They say they have seized drugs, guns, vehicles and cash related to the investigations worth more than $45-million.

Story continues below advertisement

York police say they’ve charged more than 50 people.

They say they also dismantled several drug labs during the probe.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.