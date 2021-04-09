 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

York Region’s medical officer says he was wrong about avoiding third COVID-19 wave

Jeff GrayQueen's Park Reporter
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Frontline workers at Apotex line up to get their COVID-19 vaccinations through a mobile vaccination clinic set up by Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on April 9, 2021.

Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

York Region’s medical officer of health, who just over a month ago predicted that his area would escape a third wave of COVID-19, now says his earlier optimistic forecast was based on receiving more vaccines to outrun the virus’s new, more contagious variants.

Karim Kurji has frequently stood apart from his peers in neighbouring Toronto and Peel Region, expressing skepticism over the effectiveness of lockdowns and arguing that more businesses should be allowed to reopen.

Until the province’s latest moves to bring in a stay-at-home order, he managed to keep his sprawling health district north of Toronto under a looser level of restrictions, allowing restaurants to reopen with capacity limits.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 news: Updates and essential resources about the pandemic

Coronavirus tracker: How many COVID-19 cases are there in Canada and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Canada vaccine tracker: How many COVID-19 doses have been administered so far?

And in early March, Dr. Kurji told The Globe and Mail that new and more contagious variants of the virus were not spreading as fast as anticipated. While cases would likely rise again, he said that he didn’t believe York would see the “explosive growth” of a third wave.

It didn’t work out that way. Ontario registered 4,227 new infections on Friday, with York Region responsible for 532 cases – well past the area’s January high-water mark in the second wave. The province’s hospitals warned that intensive-care units were reaching a breaking point.

In an interview on Friday, Dr. Kurji said that in March he believed the vaccine rollout would head off any major increase in cases – but that a lack of supply slowed progress.

“I agree we are definitely in the third wave,” he said. “But when we were looking at the data at that time, I wasn’t that convinced that we were going to get into a third wave. And I’ve always found that predicting anything seems to be really difficult.”

Dr. Kurji says he supports the province’s new stay-at-home order, which has shut restaurants and non-essential retail to in-person customers for four weeks. Similar measures appeared to work at the height of the second wave in January, he said.

But he also said that he remains skeptical of the effect of the province’s system of colour-coded lockdown levels. He says the epidemic curves in Toronto and Peel, which had tougher restrictions in the grey or “lockdown zone,” were not much different than York’s, which had stayed in the less-restrictive red zone. His strategy was to instead vigorously enforce pandemic rules and launch inspection blitzes of businesses.

Dr. Kurji said there are reasons for optimism, with the new focus on vaccinating younger people in community hot spots. In York Region, he said, the new variants appear to have plateaued at 50 to 60 per cent of infections, and the time they take to double has increased to 12 days, meaning they are moving more slowly. It’s different than in the rest of the province, he said, where the variants are doubling every nine days.

Story continues below advertisement

He said the new vaccination push should start to make a dent in case counts within two to four weeks. Part of the problem, he said, was that vaccinations so far have focused on older people, while younger people have been transmitting the new variants.

“We had to move from what I like to call a defensive strategy, to protect older and vulnerable folks, to the offensive strategy, which is really trying to put out the fires that are raging,” Dr. Kurji said.

Starting on Monday, mobile teams will begin vaccinating workers aged 18 and up at 14 targeted manufacturing plants in York Region, which were chosen based on outbreak data. Dr. Kurji said many of the employees who will get the shot actually live in Toronto or Peel. Vaccinations at clinics in York Region for those living in certain hot spots and aged 45 to 59 are already under way.

He acknowledged that York Region’s hospitals were under immense stress, and have been accepting overflow patients from other areas, including Toronto and Peel. But he said the number of admissions for cases actually originating in York Region was holding steady, and the percentage of York Region residents ending up in ICUs had declined.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow the author of this article:

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies