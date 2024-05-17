Young child dies from measles, Public Health Ontario reports

Open this photo in gallery: A measles, mumps and rubella vaccine is seen on a countertop at a pediatrics clinic in Greenbrae, Calif. on Feb. 6, 2015.Eric Risberg/The Associated Press

An Ontario child under age 5 has died after acquiring measles this year, according to a new Public Health Ontario report that shows another four children in the province were admitted to hospital because of complications from the virus.

None of the children had been vaccinated against measles.

The new report comes as Canada is experiencing a resurgence of measles cases following the pandemic. As of May 4, the Public Health Agency of Canada reports that there have been 75 cases reported nationally so far this year, the highest number since 2019. That year, there were a total of 113 cases.

Ontario has seen 22 cases so far, with 13 in children and nine in adults. Of those, 12 children had not been vaccinated and immunization status was unknown for one.

Children are supposed to receive two doses of vaccine to be protected against measles, with the first administered when a child is 12 months old. Unvaccinated children, especially those under five, are at heightened risk for measles complications, which can include pneumonia, brain swelling, blindness and respiratory failure.

Of the individuals infected with measles in the province this year, 9 per cent were under age 1 and too young for their first routine dose; 32 per cent were 1-4; and 18 per cent were 5-9.

All nine of the infected adults were born after 1970. Typically, people born before this date are presumed to have acquired measles immunity from infections, given how common the virus was before the introduction of routine vaccination programs. Four of the adults had at least two doses of a measles vaccine, two had not been immunized and three had unknown vaccination status.

Experts say people who acquire measles after being vaccinated are likely to experience mild symptoms.

The COVID-19 pandemic led to major disruptions in childhood vaccination programs, which is responsible for a decrease in the number of children immunized against measles and other serious illnesses. At the same time, there has been a rise in disinformation about vaccines, often promoted on social media channels and sometimes repeated by influential individuals, such as U.S. presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Measles is one of the most contagious viruses in existence, but it no longer spreads in Canada, thanks to decades of work to ensure enough children are vaccinated. But that measles-free status could be put at risk if there is a continued rise in cases and the virus gets a foothold in communities that have large pockets of unvaccinated individuals.