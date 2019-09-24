 Skip to main content

Canada ‘Your heart sinks:’ Saskatchewan RCMP officer shot, injured during rural traffic stop

Subscribe
Register
AdChoices

‘Your heart sinks:’ Saskatchewan RCMP officer shot, injured during rural traffic stop

Turtleford, Sask.
The Canadian Press
Comments

Find your bookmarks by selecting your profile name.

Getting audio file...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

RCMP say an officer is recovering after being shot Tuesday during a traffic stop in rural Saskatchewan.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Fisher says the Mountie was taken to hospital in Turtleford, east of Lloydminster, with a serious but non life-threatening injury.

“Your heart sinks, would be the first reaction I would say,” Fisher said at a news conference in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re worried for them, you’re worried for their families.”

He said police first received a complaint Tuesday morning of a possible impaired driver who was speeding near Loon Lake.

Officers found the suspected vehicle a few hours later near the village of Mervin.

Fisher said two corporals approached the vehicle and one was shot.

He said the Mounties then fired their guns and a man who was alone in the vehicle was arrested and taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, also with a non life-threatening injury.

“The reality is that things can change in a matter of seconds in any call that we’re responding to,” said Fisher.

“This was reported to us at least as an erratic driver and an impaired driver.”

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have yet been laid.

Fisher said an investigation into the shooting is underway by the Regina Police Service, which will determine what happened.

“We recognize that there are many outstanding questions. Remember that is the purpose of the investigation that has only just begun.”

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter