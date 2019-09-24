‘Your heart sinks:’ Saskatchewan RCMP officer shot, injured during rural traffic stop

RCMP say an officer is recovering after being shot Tuesday during a traffic stop in rural Saskatchewan.

Assistant Commissioner Mark Fisher says the Mountie was taken to hospital in Turtleford, east of Lloydminster, with a serious but non life-threatening injury.

“Your heart sinks, would be the first reaction I would say,” Fisher said at a news conference in Regina.

Story continues below advertisement

“You’re worried for them, you’re worried for their families.”

He said police first received a complaint Tuesday morning of a possible impaired driver who was speeding near Loon Lake.

Officers found the suspected vehicle a few hours later near the village of Mervin.

Fisher said two corporals approached the vehicle and one was shot.

He said the Mounties then fired their guns and a man who was alone in the vehicle was arrested and taken to a hospital in Saskatoon, also with a non life-threatening injury.

“The reality is that things can change in a matter of seconds in any call that we’re responding to,” said Fisher.

“This was reported to us at least as an erratic driver and an impaired driver.”

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

No charges have yet been laid.

Fisher said an investigation into the shooting is underway by the Regina Police Service, which will determine what happened.

“We recognize that there are many outstanding questions. Remember that is the purpose of the investigation that has only just begun.”