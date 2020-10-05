 Skip to main content
Canada

Youth facing second-degree murder charge after assault on 13-year-old girl in Edmonton

Fakiha Baig
Edmonton, Alberta, Canada
The Canadian Press
Edmonton police say a female youth has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder of a 13-year-old girl. The victim and the accused cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The Canadian Press

Flowers, stuffed animals and messages from loved ones have been left near an Edmonton intersection for a 13-year-old girl who police say was killed Friday.

Police said Monday that another youth has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The victim and the accused, also a girl, cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“It wasn’t a close relationship but through mutual associates they knew each other,” said Edmonton police Staff Sgt. Brenda Dalziel.

Officers were called to the city’s northeast about 11 p.m. Friday. Dalziel said the girl was found with serious injuries.

Paramedics treated the teen and took her to hospital, where she was later pronounced dead. The nature of the injuries was to be confirmed with an autopsy on Thursday.

Dalziel said specific details about the killing are being investigated, including videos posted on Instagram of the accused talking about the alleged assault.

“Given the youthfulness of everyone involved, they naturally are gonna go to social media and start to talk and share information. I would just warn the public … that not everything we read online is going to be the truth,” Dalziel said.

An aunt of the victim said she spoke to her earlier on Friday night.

“She was at her boyfriend’s and they were going to hang out with friends … and that’s the last I knew,” the aunt said in a phone interview.

“I didn’t want to believe it. She was brave, smart, and strong.

“She was also really goofy. She loved skateboarding and drawing. It’s hard to think about the fact I watched her grow up for 13 year ….and it feels like I lost my own daughter. Every time I looked at her, I saw a little part of myself.”

Local resident Catherine Wood dropped by the intersection Monday afternoon and left a teddy bear.

“I have a 17-year-old daughter and I don’t know what I would do if I was in the mother’s position right now,” Wood said.

“It’s heartbreaking … there’s too much violence in Edmonton right now and it needs to stop.”

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

