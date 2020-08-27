 Skip to main content
Yukon considers reducing quarantine times if current measures hold, top doctor says

Whitehorse, Yukon
The Canadian Press
Yukon’s top doctor says a 14-day self-isolation period could eventually be lifted after travel into the territory when he is more confident that reopening measures are stable.

Dr. Brendan Hanley said Wednesday the territory is in a holding pattern as it watches trends in the rest of the country while allowing people in Yukon to get used to children being back in school.

“When I’m more confident that our reopening measures are stable … then we can take another look at our quarantine measures in place and advise on the overall best approach for the health of our population,” he told a news conference.

Some of the measures include maintaining physical distances, gathering in small groups and washing hands frequently.

He said he knows other places in the world are looking at ways of cutting down quarantine times using testing or other measures, but more experience and evidence is needed.

“For now, as we settle into school and winter flu season, we should hold on to what we know works well while we learn about other measures.”

Premier Sandy Silver said there are no active cases of COVID-19 and no known community transmission.

“Yukon remains very well positioned in phase three to continue a path of adapting and responding to our new reality,” Silver said.

The COVID-19 case count for Yukon is 15, with everyone who was infected having recovered. The territory has tested 2,459 people.

Hanley said the territory’s health officials are keeping a close eye on British Columbia’s COVID-19 infections because there is an increase in risk of importing cases from the neighbouring province.

Travel restrictions between Yukon and B.C. were lifted July 1 under the second phase of the territory’s pandemic restart plan. Travellers between the province and territory are no longer required to self-isolate for 14 days.

Yukon has seen one case since travel restrictions were lifted but no serious illness, Hanley said.

“And I remain very confident that there is neither widespread disease, nor community transmission of COVID-19 within our borders.”

This content appears as provided to The Globe by the originating wire service. It has not been edited by Globe staff.

