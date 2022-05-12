Yukon is making fourth doses of the COVID-19 vaccine available for residents aged 50 and older.

The territorial government says six months must have passed since the recipient’s third shot in order to receive the second booster dose.

It says a fourth shot is not recommended for people who have recently had COVID-19 until at least three months have passed since testing positive or symptoms began.

This builds on the previous recommendations for second boosters for residents 70 years and older, seniors in long-term care and people who are immunocompromised.

The territory says appointments will be available online for Whitehorse residents starting Friday.

It says first boosters were also rolled-out in the same way, with eligibility being determined by age.

