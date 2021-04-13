 Skip to main content
Welcome to
super saver spring
offer ends april 20
save over $140
save over 85%
$0.99
per week for 24 weeks
Welcome to
super saver spring
$0.99
per week
for 24 weeks
Start Today Start Today
// //

Canada

Register
AdChoices

Yukon headed for minority government with two main parties tied at eight seats each

WHITEHORSE
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

A person casts a vote at a Whitehorse polling station during the Yukon election on April 12, 2021.

Mark Kelly/The Canadian Press

Yukon is headed toward a minority government with the Liberal and Yukon parties tied with the same number of seats after Monday’s election.

With all of the votes counted, the Liberal and Yukon parties had eight seats each, and the NDP had won two seats.

The riding of Vuntut Gwitchin is slated for a judicial recount after Liberal candidate Pauline Frost, the territory’s health and environment minister, was tied with New Democrat Annie Blake at 78 votes each. No other candidates ran in the riding.

Story continues below advertisement

Elections Yukon said the recount is scheduled to be held on Thursday. If the race is still tied after the recount, Yukon’s Elections Act says the winner will be determined by drawing lots.

Ten seats were needed for a majority government.

Yukon Liberal Leader Sandy Silver called it an “interesting result,” but said the party would wait to see the recount results of Vuntut Gwitchin before making further statements.

“Now, more than ever, Yukoners have told us that we need to work together, and we will,” he said Monday night at a news conference in Dawson City.

The Liberals came into the election looking to build on their surprise 2016 majority win.

Silver had urged Yukoners to not change the course in this election, pitching his government’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic as one of the reasons his party should continue to lead the territory.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon said Monday’s results showed more support for his party and its platform.

Story continues below advertisement

Like Silver, Dixon said he would be closely watching the results of the judicial recount.

“The tie result in Vuntut Gwitchin creates a considerable degree of uncertainty,” he said. “Until we see the results of that tie break, we will have to remain interested in the final outcome.”

Dixon noted the Liberals will be given the first chance to form a government, but the Yukon Party would be pushing forward its agenda and priorities.

New Democrat Leader Kate White, who pitched her party as a progressive alternative to her two main rivals, said Monday’s result showed residents want political parties to work together.

Opposition politicians had questioned the decision to hold an election during the pandemic, particularly as the territory worked through its COVID-19 vaccination rollout.

Monday’s race was the fifth election in Canada during the pandemic, and the first that didn’t result in a majority win for the governing party. In New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Saskatchewan and British Columbia, all the governing parties went on to form majority governments after calling an election.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

If you do not see your comment posted immediately, it is being reviewed by the moderation team and may appear shortly, generally within an hour.

We aim to have all comments reviewed in a timely manner.

Comments that violate our community guidelines will not be posted.

UPDATED: Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies