Yukon issues recall for jerky with possible THC while RCMP launch probe

The Canadian Press
Yukon residents who purchased beef or bison jerky from a local business are being told not to eat the product because it may contain THC, the psychoactive ingredient for cannabis.

The territory says in a release that the RCMP is investigating following complaints from several people who ate the jerky and felt symptoms such as nausea, numbness, difficulty walking, were dizzy or had a high heart rate.

It says traces of THC were found when people went to hospital for assessment.

Yukon Environmental Health Services says the company, Off the Hook Meatworks, has issued a recall notice for the products and the jerky is off store shelves.

The government says anyone who has had contact with the food and feels unusual symptoms should get medical help right away.

The territory asks if anyone has eaten the jerky products in the last two weeks and felt unwell should contact police or Yukon Environmental Health.

