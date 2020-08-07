 Skip to main content
Yukon reports first case of COVID-19 within the territory since April 20

Whitehorse
The Canadian Press
A Whitehorse resident has tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first confirmed case in Yukon since April 20.

The territorial government says in a news release issued Friday that the person is recovering at home and contact tracing efforts are under way.

It says the person recently travelled to Dawson and all contacts there have been identified and followed up with.

Yukon residents who were in Dawson City between July 20 and Aug. 7 are advised to monitor themselves for any symptoms of COVID-19.

Whitehorse residents who have travelled to Dawson City since July 20 and who are experiencing symptoms are instructed to call Yukon Communicable Disease Control and get tested for the illness.

People who may have been at the Superstore in Whitehorse between 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Aug. 1 or who attended the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service at Sacred Heart Cathedral on Aug. 2 are also advised to monitor themselves for symptoms.

There have been 15 cases of COVID-19 among Yukon residents, three of whom were diagnosed outside the territory.

