The Yukon government says another person has died after contracting COVID-19, bringing the territory’s pandemic death toll to 11.

In a statement, Yukon reported 41 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed between Wednesday and Friday for a total of 156 active infections.

Most of the new infections are in people who live in Whitehorse, where the acting public health officer has said cases were widespread and untraceable.

The latest case numbers come as a proof-of-vaccination requirement for a range of businesses, events and services is set to take effect in Yukon starting Saturday.

The territory declared a state of emergency earlier this week in response to rising COVID-19 case numbers.

The new public health measures coming into effect also include mandatory masks in all indoor public settings and capacity limits on various gatherings.

A total of 1,176 cases of COVID-19 have been diagnosed in Yukon since the pandemic began.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.