Yukon residents head to polls for pandemic-era territorial election

Yukon residents head to the polls today, marking the fifth election in Canada since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The Yukon Liberals were elected in 2016 with a majority government, only their second ever.

Liberal Leader Sandy Silver says now is not the time to change course, and a vote for his party would ensure stability.

Yukon Party Leader Currie Dixon, whose party ran the territory for 14 years before the last election, says he would follow through on election promises – unlike his Liberal opponent.

The NDP and leader Kate White have pitched themselves as the progressive alternative to their two rivals.

White says the pandemic has highlighted gaps in equality, and an NDP government would freeze rents and improve access to health care.

