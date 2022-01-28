Preliminary results show parents at seven of eight selected school attendance areas in Yukon have voted in favour of creating a First Nations school board.

A referendum on the proposal has ended with parents at schools in Old Crow, Watson Lake, Beaver Creek, Haines Junction and two in Whitehorse approving the measure.

Parents of students at J.V. Clark school in Mayo voted strongly against the move and Elections Yukon says, pending official results, the school can continue to be supported by a school council.

Elections Yukon says official results of the voting will be available Monday.

The drive to create a First Nations school board in Yukon dates back to 1973 and supporters say it will offer a model of reconciliation providing education from Indigenous and non-Indigenous points of view.

Once elections to the new First Nations board are held in March, trustees are to have the authority to hire staff, review and modify school plans and request education programs in an Indigenous language.

Nearly one quarter of students in Yukon identified as Indigenous in 2019.

