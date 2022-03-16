Yukon Premier Sandy Silver speaks during a news conference in Whitehorse, on Oct. 27, 2021.Mark Kelly/The Canadian Press

Yukon will be lifting its state of emergency, imposed back in November when rising COVID-19 cases threatened to swamp the territory.

Premier Sandy Silver says the drop in the number of infections allows them to lift the emergency declaration on Friday.

The territory previously announced it would lift mandates for mask-wearing in indoor public spaces and proof of vaccination on Friday.

Silver says the state of emergency could be reinstated if there is a sharp rise in the number of COVID-19 cases again.

Interim chief medical officer of health Dr. Catherine Elliott says residents need to be patient and understanding as some people may feel more comfortable to continue wearing masks in public.

She reported 47 active cases of COVID-19 in the territory with eight new infections on Wednesday.

