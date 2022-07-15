Youngsters in Yukon will be eligible for COVID-19 vaccines toward the end of this month.

The territory says in a news release the shots should be ready for those between the ages of six months and five years beginning July 25, while parents can start booking appointments July 21.

The move follows Health Canada’s approval of the Moderna vaccine for children in that age group and is supported by the National Advisory Committee on Immunization.

The territory says the vaccine is a two-dose primary series and the second dose should be administered eight weeks after the first.

Children between the ages of six months and five years will get a dose about half the size authorized for children between the ages of five and 11.

If a child has recently been infected, it is recommended they wait 3 months after symptoms started or after testing positive before starting the vaccine series.

