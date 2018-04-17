Yves St-Denis withdraws from Quebec Liberal caucus amid sexual-misconduct allegations

A Liberal member of the Quebec legislature under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct has left caucus.

Yves St-Denis has represented the riding of Argenteuil in the Laurentians region since 2014.

According to a Cogeco Nouvelles report, St-Denis is accused of sending a sexually explicit photo in 2014 to a Liberal staff member who complained to the party whip this year.

The incident allegedly occurred during just before the provincial election.

Caucus president Filomena Rotiroti says in a statement that St-Denis has withdrawn from caucus following the report and will sit as an Independent.

Sources tell The Canadian Press that St-Denis was told he would be dumped at a caucus meeting this afternoon if he didn’t leave of his own accord.

Cogeco Nouvelles also reported that St-Denis is the subject of a second investigation by the party following allegations by other employees of psychological harassment as well as degrading and sexually charged remarks.