Lenny, a young man with xeroderma pigmentosa (or XP), runs up the dune of Pilat in La Teste-de-Buch, France on July 27, 2018. Sometimes referred to as moon children, people with XP cannot be exposed to the sun and need to wear astronaut-like full-body suits to cover their skin.Fabrice Dimier/Handout

For the past 12 years, Chicoutimi, Que., has played host to the Zoom Photo Festival, an acclaimed exhibition that features works by Canadian and international photojournalists and documentary photographers. This year, on invitation from Quebec City and La Maison de la photo de Québec, the event is moving to the provincial capital.

“I would love to go to other cities as well,” said Michel Tremblay, Zoom’s director. “Being able to show the work of photojournalists in other cities is what we want for the future.”

This year, the festival has 19 exhibits and 350 photographs, including several from photographers who have won World Press Photo awards. Among the countries represented are France, Bangladesh, Spain, Russia, Italy, the United States and Canada.

A striking photo of Peyo, a horse in a hospital bedroom giving comfort to a cancer patient and her seven-year-old son, was taken by Jeremy Lempin of France. The photograph won an Istanbul Photo Award, a Pictures of the Year International award, a World Press Photo award and the Visa d’Or Feature Award in 2021.

JEREMY LEMPIN/Handout

Above, Marion, who has metastatic cancer, embraces her son Ethan in the presence of Peyo, a horse used in animal-assisted therapy, in the Séléne Palliative Care Unit at the Centre Hospitalier de Calais, in Calais, France, on Nov. 30, 2020. Below, A family walks by the Just Come on Home sign in Maynard, a restaurant in Montreal Que. on April 25, 2020.Andrej Ivanov/Handout

Argus Paul Estabrook has won multiple awards for his work. His How to Draw a Line project explores the border towns directly south of the demilitarized zone that separates North and South Korea. Mr. Estabrook, a Korean-American, felt a personal connection to the space caught between two worlds, where military camps co-exist with secluded villages and tourist attractions.

Closer to home, award-winning Canadian photographer Andrej Ivanov explores the pull of the city where he grew up. The project, The Anatomy of a Caged Bird, mixes photos and personal writing to make sense of the confusion he felt when the world all but came to a stop during the pandemic.

“I would take long walks, especially at night, through the empty streets in Montreal to clear my head and to get out of my tiny living environment. I would take pictures of things that caught my eye. Things where I would stop and stare and think about – as Giovanni Capriotti put it – the inevitability of compromise at the intersection of my dreams and reality,” he said, referencing another Canadian photographer.

The Zoom Photo Festival will run until Jan. 23 at Espace 400 in Quebec City.

Patients sit in a waiting room at the Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF)/Doctors without Borders clinic in Gaza City, Palestine, on May 16, 2018.Laurence Geai/Handout

Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) transports Measles vaccines by motorcycle to hard-to-reach places in the Democratic Republic of Congo on Feb 27, 2020.Caroline Thirion/Handout

Khin Myat Mon, a victim of gender-based violence, poses for a portrait in her house in Mae Sot, Thailand on March 3, 2019.ALICIA PETRASHOVA, VORTICE PHOTO/Handout

"How to Draw a Line" explores the border towns directly south of the DMZ. Yeonpyeong Island in Ongjin-gun, Incheon, South Korea on Oct. 28, 2019.Argus Paul Estsbrook/Handout

White egrets flock around boats belonging to fishermen moored on the main landing beach in Bukoba, Tanzania on April 15, 2019, following a night of storms.FRÉDÉRIC NOY/Handout

