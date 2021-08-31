Zucchini and pasta blend noodles, Soo brand Enoki Mushrooms, recalled because of possible Listeria contamination

Freshline Foods Ltd. is adding Veggie Foodle brand Pasta Blend Whole Vegetable Noodles to an earlier recall of its Veggie Foodle brand Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles due to possible Listeria contamination.

Both products were sold in 340g packages in Ontario, Quebec, Nova Scotia, and possibly other provinces.

The Pasta Blend Whole Vegetable Noodles have a best before date of Aug. 26, while the best before date for the Green Zucchini Whole Vegetable Noodles is Aug. 28.

Story continues below advertisement

Consumers who have the noodles should either throw them out or return them to the store where they were purchased.

There have been no reports of any illnesses linked to the product.

A recall has also been issued by T-Brother Food & Trading Ltd. for its Soo brand Enoki Mushrooms due to a possible Listeria contamination.

The product was sold in 200g packages in Alberta and British Columbia, and may have been distributed in other provinces or territories.

Food contaminated with Listeria may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick.

Symptoms can include nausea, fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness, and in some cases even death.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.