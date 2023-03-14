Authorities in British Columbia are investigating after 17 wild horses were shot in what Mounties are calling a “disheartening act.”

The RCMP say in a news release that Tk’emlups Rural RCMP received a report of several dead horses found about 65 kilometres west of Kamloops, near Walhachin, B.C., on Friday.

Police say the RCMP’s Forensic Identification Section carefully examined the scene, along with a veterinarian and a livestock investigator.

They say the animals appear to have been from a herd of feral horses that frequent that area.

RCMP say the motive has not yet been confirmed and the investigation is ongoing.

They say the horses are of cultural significance to the local Skeetchestn Band and are asking anyone with information to come forward.