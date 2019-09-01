 Skip to main content

British Columbia 18-year-old Kelowna man dead after cliff jumping at Skaha Lake near Penticton, B.C.

18-year-old Kelowna man dead after cliff jumping at Skaha Lake near Penticton, B.C.

PENTICTON, B.C.
The Canadian Press
Skaha Lake in British Columbia's Okanagan Valley.

Police pulled the body of an 18-year-old man from a lake near Penticton, B.C., on Sunday morning, two days after he disappeared while cliff jumping.

RCMP say the man jumped off a cliff more than 33 metres above the surface of Skaha Lake on Friday afternoon.

He did not resurface.

Officers from Penticton RCMP with support from Okanagan Search and Rescue and RCMP air service searched the area, but weren’t able to find the man.

The RCMP underwater recovery team found the man’s body on Sunday morning just after 7 a.m.

Police say the teen was from Kelowna, B.C., but he won’t be further identified.

The province’s coroners service is investigating.

