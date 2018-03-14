20 questions with Kim’s Convenience star Andrea Bang

Open this photo in gallery Cast members of the CBC television show Kim's Convenience: Simu Liu (left to right), Jenn Yoon, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee and Andrea Bang. The Globe and Mail

For this feature, Globe B.C. borrows from Marcel Proust (and other media who have popularized the French author’s questionnaire), as a way to get to know notable people around the province.

Here is Andrea Bang, the Burnaby-born star of the acclaimed CBC sitcom Kim’s Convenience. Ms. Bang plays Janet, the daughter of a couple who operate a convenience store in Toronto.

What is your greatest fear?

Story continues below advertisement

Scary things that lurk in the dark.

If you were to die and come back as a person or thing, what would it be?

My friend’s cat.

What is your favourite B.C. restaurant?

It changes all the time, but The One is a giant bubble tea slush heaven.

If you could be a fictional character for one day, who would it be?

Buffy the Vampire Slayer.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What is the greatest issue facing Vancouver?

Housing.

When and where were you happiest?

Childhood − when the biggest problem of my day was choosing which toy to play with.

What is the best book you have read in the past year?

Most recent was The Best Kind of People by Zoe Whittall.

Story continues below advertisement

Least favourite holiday?

Boxing Day. Brings back nightmares from when I worked in retail.

Personal trait you despise in yourself?

Thinking too much.

Personal trait you despise in others?

Closed-mindedness.

An object you still own from your childhood?

Sailor Moon cards.

What was your first paying job?

Working at the Lotto Centre.

What life lesson have you learned in the past year?

Airplane pillows are the absolute best.

What is your motto?

It’s never too early for chocolate.

The best advice you have received?

“Brush your teeth.” I’d have less cavities and dentist bills if I had listened to it sooner.

Which living person do you most admire? Why?

My mom because moms are crazy. She gave birth and raised two giant babies who are now living, breathing, functioning humans. That’s nuts.

What do you consider your greatest achievement?

One of them was finishing school.

If you could live anywhere in B.C., where would it be?

I’m pretty happy in Vancouver, but who knows? I haven’t seen all of B.C. so there might be a place out there that’s screaming my name.

What British Columbian, living or dead, would you most like to meet?

Everyone in the day-to-day life is already so interesting.

Bike, walk or drive?

Walk − which is probably why all of my shoes have holes in them.