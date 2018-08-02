20 questions with Rio Theatre operator Corinne Lea

Open this photo in gallery Corinne Lea is the operator of Vancouver’s Rio Theatre. Rafal Gerszak/The Globe and Mail

For this feature, Globe BC borrows from Marcel Proust (and other media that have popularized the French author’s questionnaire) as a way to get to know important people around this province.

Here is Corinne Lea, the operator of Vancouver’s Rio Theatre, which is in the midst of a $3.8-million fundraising drive to save the iconic East-Side cinema from demolition. Earlier this week, the City of Vancouver announced a $375,000 grant to help close the remaining gap.

If you could live anywhere in Vancouver, where would it be?

Story continues below advertisement

I love where I live right now, across from Dude Chilling Park.

Which talent would you most like to have?

I want to be a virtuoso concert pianist without having to practise at all.

Bike, walk or drive?

I like driving. If I didn’t have a child I would be a race-car driver.

What is the greatest problem facing Vancouver?

People who complain the city is no fun instead of just going out and having fun.

Story continues below advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

What is your greatest extravagance?

Push-up bras.

An object you still own from your childhood?

Charlie’s Angels bubble-gum trading cards. And I’m talking the real angels from the seventies TV show.

What’s your guiltiest pleasure?

Vanderpump Rules.

Story continues below advertisement

What is your favourite place to watch a movie?

Cineplex! Ha ha, just kidding, the Rio Theatre of course.

What is your favourite film character?

The Bride from Kill Bill.

What is your least favourite film character?

Trump.

What is your greatest fear?

Heights.

What was your first paying job?

I’ve mostly been self-employed, so my first job was in Grade 4, I sold Hubba Bubba gum packs to kids at my elementary school. So basically I was a gum dealer.

What life lesson have you learned this year?

Power of the people!

When and where were you happiest?

Running the Rio Theatre is my happy place.

On what occasion do you lie?

When I say I’m going to be somewhere in five minutes.

Which words or phrases do you most overuse?

Almost there!

If you were to die and come back as a person or a thing, what would it be?

I would come back as Debbie Harry. No one is cooler than Blondie.

What is your most treasured possession?

The Rio and my cellphone.

What is your greatest regret?

Wasting time on dumb boys and having relationship drama.

What is your motto?

Do the math – make it happen.