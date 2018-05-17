20 questions with Steve Garrad of Vancouver’s Method Studios and Encore

Open this photo in gallery Steve Garrad, head of studio in Vancouver for Method Studios and Encore, is pictured on May 17, 2018. DARRYL DYCK

For this feature, Globe B.C. borrows from Marcel Proust as a way to get to know notable people around the province.

Here is Steve Garrad, the new head of studio in Vancouver for Method Studios and Encore. The English-born Mr. Garrad comes to the job in the city’s booming VFX sector after more than two decades in visual effects that includes work on such films as Zero Dark Thirty, The Mummy and Star Trek Beyond.

1. Do you have a non-work-related passion or hobby? What is it?

Rugby was my passion in England, where I was and still am a Wasps fan, but it’s nigh impossible to find their games on TV here, so I’ve become a Canucks fan. Hockey live is a great spectacle.

2. What is your greatest fear?

Getting old. Or more specifically, getting older with the knowledge that I haven’t achieved everything I could have.

3. If you had $1-million to give to charity, what cause or group would you select?

Cancer research. I have lost too many people close to me to that horrid disease.

4. Which living person do you most admire?

James Cameron. He has directed two of the best action films ever made (in my humble opinion) in Terminator 2: Judgment Day and Aliens.

5. What do you most value in your friends?

Honesty and integrity.

6. What was your first paying job?

Myself and my brother used to deliver 500 free newspapers. I think we got paid two pounds a paper!

7. What is the best present you have ever been given?

For my 30th birthday, we went to Disneyland Paris as a family and stayed at the Disneyland hotel for the weekend.

8. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Be healthier.

9. What is your guiltiest pleasure?

Coca-Cola and cheese. I’ve lived in Canada for nearly 10 years now and it still irritates me how expensive good cheese is here! And a chilled Mexican Coca-Cola out of a glass bottle is as good as it gets.

10. What trait do you most despise?

Disloyalty and being stabbed in the back.

11. What do you consider your greatest achievement?

My three daughters of course! Work-wise, I would say I’m equally proud of 28 Days Later, Hellboy 2 and The Meg.

12. The best movie you have seen in the past year?

I would have to say the new Avengers movie was not only spectacular but I cared for the characters.

13. The best book you’ve read in the last year?

Leviathan Wakes from James S.A. Corey. I’m still in mourning over the death of Iain M. Banks, but the world of The Expanse interests me immensely.

14. Your favourite TV show?

There so many good programs being made now. I enjoyed Altered Carbon and both seasons of Stranger Things; Netflix has really upped the game. But my current favourite is Game of Thrones.

15. What feature-film visual effect most inspired you?

As a sequence, I always loved the USS Enterprise flying through space. The battle of the Mutara Nebula from Star Trek II – The Wrath of Khan being a personal fave.

16. What talent would you most like to have?

To be a talented skater. My wife grew up in Canada and she makes it look so easy.

17. An object you still own from childhood?

One of my favourite books – Spacecraft 2000-2100 AD by Stewart Cowley.Every spaceship I’ve ever drawn was inspired by the spaceships in that book.

18. What is the greatest issue facing Vancouver?

The prohibitive cost of housing.

19. What life lesson have you learned this year?

Trust your instincts and back yourself.

20. What is your life motto?

Whatever you do, commit to it and do it to the best of your ability.