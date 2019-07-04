 Skip to main content

2,300 more child care spots in Vancouver over 3 years but 17,000 spaces needed

2,300 more child care spots in Vancouver over 3 years but 17,000 spaces needed

The Canadian Press
Open this photo in gallery

Young girls listen as B.C. Premier John Horgan speaks at a daycare about a partnership between the province and the City of Vancouver to create new child care spaces, in Vancouver, on July 4, 2019.

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

The governments of British Columbia and Vancouver have teamed up to provide 2,300 child care spots in the city but they won’t be available for three years and the mayor says there’s still a shortfall of 17,000 spaces.

Premier John Horgan says the province is working to fulfill an election promise of providing $10-a-day care that is currently being tested at 53 facilities across B.C.

Horgan says universal child care involving the federal government, with participation from all the provinces, is the ultimate answer to a significant need and the issue will be raised at this month’s meeting of Canada’s premiers in Saskatoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor Kennedy Stewart says Vancouver is experiencing a child-care crisis and the issue is raised at every council meeting because parents are having to make difficult choices as they wait for care.

He says while there are still thousands of people waiting for spots, the new ones becoming available will make a difference for kids under age five who will get licensed care.

The B.C. government says most of the new spaces will be located at schools, community centres and other public facilities as the city works with the school board, the park board and others to offer more spaces for school-aged children.

