British Columbia

69 salmonella cases in the province linked to red onions, BC CDC says

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
The BC Centre for Disease Control is warning people in the province to check where their red onions came from amid a salmonella outbreak.

The BC CDC says the outbreak has been linked to red onions imported from the U.S.

It says the contaminated vegetable is coming from Thomson International Inc. in Bakersfield, Calif.

The company has recalled all varieties of onion that could have come in contact with potentially contaminated red onion.

The BC CDC advises people not to eat, use, sell or serve any red, white, yellow and sweet yellow onions from the company, as well as any products made with those onions.

It says 69 cases of salmonella have been reported in the province since mid-June.

While there is no evidence to suggest that Canadian-grown onions are part of the outbreak, the BC CDC says not to eat onions if the source is unknown.

Salmonella infection symptoms include diarrhoea, fever and abdominal cramps. They develop six hours to seven days after exposure. Symptoms last four to seven days typically, and most people recover without treatment.

Those with severe or ongoing symptoms are asked to contact HealthLinkBC at 8-1-1- or their health-care provider.

As of Friday, there were 239 confirmed cases in Canada, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada, with the highest number — 149 —in Alberta.

Twenty nine people were hospitalized, and none have died.

