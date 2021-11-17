Crew members from Royal Canadian Air Force 442 Squadron lead some of over 300 motorists stranded by mudslides towards a CH-149 Cormorant helicopter for their evacuation, in Agassiz, B.C., on Nov. 15.RCAF/Reuters

British Columbia has never felt more isolated from the rest of Canada than it does now.

The impact of historic flooding that has killed one person (with more fatalities expected) and thousands of animals, and washed out vital roadways to the rest of the country, is still beyond imaginable. Some are bracing for things to get worse before they get better.

The effects of a warming planet are playing out in real time in B.C. And they have been felt particularly acutely this year.

RV trailers burn in a storage yard after rainstorms caused widespread flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, B.C.JESSE WINTER/Reuters 1 of 20

A tractor travels through flooded farmland on a road partially covered with water in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 2 of 20

Surrounded by floodwater, a police vehicle travels on the Trans-Canada Highway past flooded farms in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 3 of 20

RV trailers burn in a storage yard after rainstorms caused widespread flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, B.C.JESSE WINTER/Reuters 4 of 20

Surrounded by floodwater, a police vehicle travels on the Trans-Canada Highway in Abbotsford, B.C.,DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 5 of 20

A police vehicle, bottom right, travels on the Trans-Canada Highway past flooded farmland in Abbotsford, B.C.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press 6 of 20

Floodwater covers a neighbourhood a day after severe rain prompted the evacuation of the city of 7,000 in Merritt, B.C.ARTUR GAJDA/Reuters 7 of 20

Floodwater covers Merritt, B.C.ARTUR GAJDA/Reuters 8 of 20

Floodwater covers a neighbourhood a day after severe rain prompted the evacuation in Merritt, B.C.ARTUR GAJDA/Reuters 9 of 20

A utility vehicle drives through a flooded street a day after severe rain prompted the evacuation of Merritt, B.C.ARTUR GAJDA/Reuters 10 of 20

Floodwater evacuees from Merritt line up outside an Emergency Support Services centre in Kamloops.Dennis Owen/The Globe and Mail 11 of 20

Floodwater evacuees from Merritt line up outside an Emergency Support Services centre in Kamloops, B.C.Dennis Owen/The Globe and Mail 12 of 20

A person riding a Sea-Doo passes through a flooded farm after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, B.C.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 13 of 20

Three men paddle on a flooded road after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, B.C.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 14 of 20

A vehicle is submerged in water after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, B.C.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 15 of 20

Central Fraser Valley Search and Rescue members speak with the operator of a hovercraft on the Trans Canada highway after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, B.C.JENNIFER GAUTHIER/Reuters 16 of 20

Properties inundated by flood waters are seen in Abbotsford, B.C. Farmers in B.C. are coming together to save livestock as parts of the Fraser Valley are under water due to devastating flooding says an association that represents the province's dairy farmers.JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press 17 of 20

A boat speeds along a flooded highway 1 in Abbotsford, B.C..JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press 18 of 20

Shopper at the SuperStore in Kamloops, B.C. look over empty produce shelves.Dennis Owen/The Globe and Mail 19 of 20

Empty shelves at a SuperStore in Kamloops, B.C.Dennis Owen/The Globe and Mail 20 of 20

Record temperatures in the summer included a multiday “heat dome” that killed nearly 600 people. Hundreds of fires put entire towns on evacuation alert. In late June, the town of Lytton set the record for the hottest temperature in the country at 49.6 degrees. A day later the entire town was razed by wildfire.

More recently, a rare tornado cone was spotted hovering over the waters near the University of British Columbia. All this, while dealing with a once-in-a-100-year pandemic and an opioid crisis that is killing thousands every year. In 2021 there have been three states of emergencies declared in B.C.: one for the fires, another for COVID-19 and, on Wednesday, one for the floods.

This in a province that has been warned for decades it should prepare for a massive earthquake at any time.

Can you say 10 plagues of Egypt?

It’s a particularly odd feeling to feel so cut off from the rest of Canada. Sure, planes are still flying to points eastward if you can get to the airport. But if you want to drive the familiar routes out of the Lower Mainland and hop on the Trans-Canada, you can’t. All major routes out of the Fraser Valley are closed. (Six different highways have been shut.) And no one is quite sure how long it will be before people will be able to use them again.

FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN FRASER VALLEY Flood watch Yukon NWT Flood warning Closed highways Alta. B.C. Spences Bridge DETAIL Merritt Lillooet Lytton Abbotsford Issued evacuation order Agassiz Vancouver CANADA U.S. Highway 1: Closed due to damage Victoria 0 40 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS; openstreetmap contributors FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN FRASER VALLEY Flood watch Yukon NWT Flood warning Closed highways Alta. B.C. Spences Bridge DETAIL Merritt Lillooet Lytton Abbotsford Issued evacuation order Vancouver Agassiz CANADA U.S. Highway 1: Closed due to damage Victoria 0 40 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS; openstreetmap contributors FLOOD WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN FRASER VALLEY Flood watch Yukon NWT Flood warning BRITISH COLUMBIA Closed highways Alta. B.C. Spences Bridge DETAIL Merritt Lillooet Lytton Abbotsford Issued evacuation order Vancouver Island Agassiz Vancouver CANADA U.S. Highway 1: Closed due to damage Victoria 0 40 KM THE GLOBE AND MAIL, SOURCE: GRAPHIC NEWS; openstreetmap contributors

Aside from any psychological fallout there might be from feeling trapped and isolated, there are other real-world implications resulting from the devastation. The floods are disrupting supply chains. Shelves in food stores in the interior of the province are already being emptied. Goods that would normally be leaving the Port of Vancouver headed to Alberta and points east are going nowhere. A large percentage of the province’s dairy and poultry production has been lost.

There will be more empty shelves.

The response of the provincial government is under scrutiny. The torrents arrived, as most predicted, on Sunday. By Monday, the “atmospheric river” fuelling the deluge was creating havoc and threatening lives throughout the southern portion of the province. But a state of emergency wasn’t called by the government until Wednesday afternoon.

Most local communities were left on their own to issue evacuation notices and draw up plans to battle flooding. The provincial “alert ready” system wasn’t used to warn people not to travel or to avoid certain areas. British Columbians didn’t get the same cautions people in Washington State did about the imminent danger that the rains posed.

First fire, now floods: Why B.C. is trapped in a world of climate extremes

Surrey woman swept away by B.C. mudslide waited hours on car for rescuers

You would have thought the B.C. government would have learned from the heat dome debacle, where it failed to issue proper warnings about the immediate threat the rare weather phenomenon posed to people’s health, especially seniors living alone.

“What we are seeing is a natural disaster,” Mike Farnworth, B.C.’s Minister of Public Safety, said this week. It was almost like he was saying: These things happen and are unpredictable.

B.C.’s alert system is a tragic failure. There needs to be an inquiry into why the provincial government was again so slow off the mark when it came to sounding the alarm about the potential for peril.

There is a lot to be angry about, a lot to mourn. People have lost everything, including, in some cases, loved ones. It will take months, maybe years, for bridges and roadways to be repaired and fortified. Residents here have no idea what the next disaster will look like.

It seems now that people in B.C. are conditioned to expect something. It’s as if the entire province is always looking over its shoulder. Lotusland seems like a quaint and not particularly apt moniker now.

If there’s been anything positive to come of all this, it’s the fact we have been reminded of the inherent goodness of people. The random acts of kindness we have witnessed in the past few days have warmed us. There have been tears of sadness, for sure, but there have also been tears spilled over the compassion and benevolence of strangers.

As the people of British Columbia go through this unpredictable time, that will be more important than ever.

Community members band together to rescue stranded cattle from farms after rainstorms caused flooding and landslides in Abbotsford, British Columbia. Mayor Henry Braun is calling on the province for help, as an imminent failure of a pump station is anticipated to worsen the existing flooding conditions.

Keep your Opinions sharp and informed. Get the Opinion newsletter. Sign up today.