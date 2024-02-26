A special weather statement for a wintry mix of rain and snow has prompted an advisory for drivers in parts of British Columbia’s South Coast to prepare for poor road conditions.

Environment Canada issued the statement for Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Howe Sound, Whistler and the Sea to Sky Highway, saying the system will move in on Tuesday through to late Wednesday.

A snowfall warning has also been issued for B.C.’s Northern Coast and Inland sections, with up to 25 centimetres coming for Stewart, while Kitimat and Terrace will see 15 to 20 centimetres of snow through to Wednesday morning.

B.C.’s Transportation Ministry issued the travel advisory, saying the mix of rain and snow could affect the Tuesday afternoon commute in Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley.

It says drivers should ensure vehicles are properly equipped for the conditions, including having winter or snow-rated tires.

The ministry says in the statement that maintenance contractors will be out applying brine and abrasives, while clearing the snow.