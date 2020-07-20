Abbotsford police officer injured while intervening in off-duty disturbance not expected to survive

 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Support Quality Journalism
The Globe and Mail
First Access to Latest
Investment News
Collection of curated
e-books and guides
Inform your decisions via
Globe Investor Tools
Just$1.99
per week
for first 24 weeks
Enjoy unlimited digital access
Enjoy Unlimited Digital Access
Get full access to globeandmail.com
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Just $1.99 per week for the first 24 weeks
Start Today
var select={root:".js-sub-pencil",control:".js-sub-pencil-control",open:"o-sub-pencil--open",closed:"o-sub-pencil--closed"},dom={},allowExpand=!0;function pencilInit(o){var e=arguments.length>1&&void 0!==arguments[1]&&arguments[1];select.root=o,dom.root=document.querySelector(select.root),dom.root&&(dom.control=document.querySelector(select.control),dom.control.addEventListener("click",onToggleClicked),setPanelState(e),window.addEventListener("scroll",onWindowScroll),dom.root.removeAttribute("hidden"))}function isPanelOpen(){return dom.root.classList.contains(select.open)}function setPanelState(o){dom.root.classList[o?"add":"remove"](select.open),dom.root.classList[o?"remove":"add"](select.closed),dom.control.setAttribute("aria-expanded",o)}function onToggleClicked(){var l=!isPanelOpen();setPanelState(l)}function onWindowScroll(){window.requestAnimationFrame(function() {var l=isPanelOpen(),n=0===(document.body.scrollTop||document.documentElement.scrollTop);n||l||!allowExpand?n&&l&&(allowExpand=!0,setPanelState(!1)):(allowExpand=!1,setPanelState(!0))});}pencilInit(".js-sub-pencil",!1); // via darwin-bg var slideIndex = 0; carousel(); function carousel() { var i; var x = document.getElementsByClassName("subs_valueprop"); for (i = 0; i < x.length; i++) { x[i].style.display = "none"; } slideIndex++; if (slideIndex> x.length) { slideIndex = 1; } x[slideIndex - 1].style.display = "block"; setTimeout(carousel, 2500); }

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

Abbotsford police officer injured while intervening in off-duty disturbance not expected to survive

ABBOTSFORD, B.C.
The Canadian Press
For Subscribers

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

Open this photo in gallery

Abbotsford Police Const. Allan Young is seen in an undated handout photo.

/The Canadian Press

A British Columbia police officer is on life support in hospital and a spokeswoman for the Abbotsford Police Department says the man is not expected to survive.

Sgt. Judy Bird says Const. Allan Young remains in critical condition in a hospital in the B.C. Interior.

The department said Young was off duty last Thursday when he intervened in a disturbance in the city of Nelson.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say the 55-year-old officer approached a man causing a disturbance on a roadway, there was a physical altercation and Young was seriously injured.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested.

Chief Const. Mike Serr says in a statement that Young has always treated everyone with kindness and respect.

“He always had time for a laugh and a joke,” Serr says. “Allan was never too busy for his friends and family and there was nothing he wouldn’t do to help.”

Serr says Young was unparalleled in his dedication and passion for policing and he will be missed.

The statement says the department continues to support Young’s relatives and thanks first responders, medical staff and civilians who are helping him and the family.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

Related topics

Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments are closed

We have closed comments on this story for legal reasons or for abuse. For more information on our commenting policies and how our community-based moderation works, please read our Community Guidelines and our Terms and Conditions.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies