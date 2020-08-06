About 80 homes near Penticton, B.C., ordered evacuated as grass fire flares

About 80 homes in Penticton, B.C., have been evacuated as crews handle an aggressive grass fire.

The Regional District of Okanagan-Similkameen says flames broke out Thursday threatening homes in the West Bench area on the city’s northwest side.

First responders immediately began evacuating homes on several streets overlooking Okanagan Lake and two nearby golf clubs.

Story continues below advertisement

The regional district says it issued an evacuation order to support those efforts.

A reception centre has been set up in downtown Penticton for the evacuees.

The B.C. Wildfire Service rates the fire danger in the south Okanagan as high to extreme and while showers were in the forecast Thursday, there was also the risk of lightning and strong, gusty winds.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.