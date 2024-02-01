Open this photo in gallery: Gantry cranes sit idle above stacks of cargo containers at port during a strike by International Longshore and Warehouse Union Canada workers in the province in Vancouver on July 12, 2023.DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

Access to the Port of Vancouver has been restored after dozens of protesters with Palestinian flags and banners set up blockades at two entry points this morning.

An e-mail from senior communications adviser Alex Munro says protesters at both the Clark Drive and Commissioner Street entrances have “moved on.”

He says access to the port has been “fully restored.”

A statement issued by protesters says they were calling on the Canadian government to immediately enact an arms embargo on Israel.

Traffic camera photos on the City of Vancouver website earlier showed semi-trucks waiting in a line near the port’s entrance, but updated images around 12:30 p.m. show the intersection cleared and traffic flowing.

The Vancouver port is Canada’s largest, facilitating trade of about $305 billion in goods annually and generating $11.9 billion in annual Gross Domestic Product.