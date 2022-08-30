People and media personnel investigate the closed Delight Restaurant and BBQ, in Markham, Ont., on Aug. 29.Christopher Katsarov/The Globe and Mail

Health officials in York Region say individuals who became seriously ill after dining at a Toronto-area restaurant might have consumed food contaminated with an herb known for centuries to be toxic.

Barry Pakes, the regional medical officer of health, confirmed aconite – also known as wolfsbane or monkshood – was the likely source of contamination in the food, though York Region has not yet received laboratory confirmation.

Dr. Pakes said the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Ontario’s Ministry of Health are working to ensure the contaminated product is not available elsewhere, either in restaurants or grocery stores.

Some 12 people experienced symptoms after consuming food from Delight Restaurant & BBQ in Markham, Ont. Sunday evening. Most of these individuals have recovered and are no longer in hospital. Several remain severely ill in hospital but their condition is improving, the statement read.

“At this point in the investigation, there does not appear to be a significant risk to the public,” Dr. Pakes said.

Aconite is derived from plants and plant roots that contain toxic alkaloids and can cause severe illness. Aconite-containing plants and are commonly used in traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) but prepared in a way that removes toxins.

It is considered an effective stimulant for the spleen and kidneys, and is a popular treatment for malaise, general weakness, poor circulation, cancer and heart disease.

TCM practitioners in Canada say aconite is rarely used in food, although, in some areas of China, such as the country’s Sichuan province, locals sometimes add it in their cuisines.

“Here, we do not promote the use in food,” said Kevin Lu, director of the British Columbia Association of Traditional Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture Practitioners.

Michael Chung, managing director of Tzu Chi Clinic of TCM, also said it would be very surprising to find aconite in food.

Aconite is toxic when eaten raw. Both Dr. Chung and Dr. Lu said it’s safe to use in TCM after it is processed. Dr. Chung noted that TCM practitioners in Canada cannot access raw aconite.

In 2017, two individuals were admitted to hospital after drinking herbal tea that contained aconite from a store in San Francisco’s Chinatown. One of the two later died.

In response, the American Association of Chinese Medicine and Acupuncture issued a statement noting that aconite is spicy, sweet, hot and toxic. It says the plant is widely used to treat extremely cold limbs, faint pulse and impotence, among other things.

The San Francisco Department of Public Health and the California Department of Public Health conducted an investigation and concluded it was a aconite contamination.

Both individuals consumed five herbal ingredients in common. The investigation found one of those ingredients, lovage root, tested positive for aconitine.

“Lovage root was a surprising finding since it does not contain aconitine. How was the lovage root contaminated with aconite? Unfortunately, the SFDPH and CDPH investigation was unable to determine how the lovage root was contaminated,” the investigation reads.

Earlier this year, another aconite poisoning case involving an imported cooking powder took place in Burnaby, B.C.

Health officials warned the public in March about one brand of a specific type of powdered ginger, called sand ginger, that may contain poisonous monkshood powder, after two people presented to hospital in early February with heart irregularities after consuming the product.

A statement issued by Fraser Health said it began an investigation into the ginger powder but didn’t explain why it was contaminated. The health authority referred the question about the investigation to Canadian Food Inspection Agency on Tuesday.

With files from Colin Freeze

