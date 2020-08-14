 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
British Columbia

Actor Ryan Reynolds releases warning of COVID-19 dangers after B.C. Premier John Horgan’s plea

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
The Canadian Press
Ryan Reynolds poses on the red carpet during the 2015 Toronto International Film Festival in Toronto on Wednesday, September 16, 2015.

Darren Calabrese/The Canadian Press

Canadian actor Ryan Reynolds has responded to a plea from British Columbia Premier John Horgan for help with messaging to younger residents about partying during a pandemic.

Mr. Reynolds posted a video to Twitter, framed as a phone call to Mr. Horgan, saying youths shouldn’t look to him for medical advice, unless it was related to plastic surgery.

But he warned younger B.C. residents of the dangers posed by COVID-19, saying many young people are getting sick and dying.

He says it’s also dangerous for the most vulnerable in B.C., home to some of the coolest people on Earth, including David Suzuki and his own mother.

Mr. Horgan had called on Mr. Reynolds and fellow actor Seth Rogen for help in crafting messages for younger residents, who the Provincial Health Officer says make up a disproportionate amount of the current COVID-19 cases.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Thursday that people between the ages of 20 and 29 now make up the group seeing the largest increase of infections.

Health Minister Adrian Dix has also called on those planning on playing host to large events this weekend to expect a visit from bylaw officers to ensure the 50-person limits are being followed.

