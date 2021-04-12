Adult residents and workers in Whistler, B.C., now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine

Adult residents and workers in Whistler, B.C., will be able to receive COVID-19 vaccines starting today.

Vancouver Coastal Health says there have been 1,505 cases in Whistler between Jan. 1 and April 5, and the Howe Sound health area has the highest rate of COVID-19 of any local health area in the province.

Whistler Mayor Jack Crompton says the vaccine expansion will protect both his town and those who come to visit.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the pandemic has devastated the community’s economy, and the immunization drive will give residents hope moving forward.

Those eligible must provide proof of their permanent residency in Whistler or a recent paystub to confirm their employment in the area.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry are set to present B.C.’s latest COVID-19 numbers later this afternoon.

Health columnist André Picard answers reader questions about COVID-19 variants, how effective the various vaccines are and the impact of on-again, off-again lockdowns. The Globe and Mail

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters and editors.