 Skip to main content

British Columbia

Register
AdChoices

After years of disagreement, Vancouver co-op residents to get new deal that city says includes affordable lease hikes

Frances Bula
Vancouver
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

The thousands of people who live in Vancouver’s 3,700 co-op apartments, a form of affordable housing popularized in the 1970s, are going to be offered a new deal by the city after years of unhappy negotiations over renewing their leases for the first time since they were built.

City officials say that increases in lease rates will be in a range that people say they can afford. Co-ops will get substantially discounted lease rates compared to current market rents because they’ll be based on Vancouver residents’ median income instead of general rent rates in the city.

And city officials insist that, whatever happens, current tenants will not find themselves forced to move nor will the city land they’re all sitting on ever be sold.

Story continues below advertisement

That comes after protracted disagreements between the two sides over what the new lease rates should be, which resulted in three co-ops refusing a city offer two years ago. Residents feared that many co-op members, especially lower-income ones, would have to leave their long-term homes because they wouldn't be able to afford new, higher rents dictated by the city's new lease rates after current agreements expired.

"We’re acutely aware this has caused a lot of concern,” said Chris Baas, a manager in the city’s business-advisory group, as he outlined new proposals that will be made to local co-op boards.

Mr. Baas and others said the new proposal gives co-op boards more autonomy than in previous deals to run the building and choose tenants, but the city would still be asking for some form of monitoring to make sure that any reduction in lease costs go to those who can benefit the most.

“We want to make sure people using public land have demonstrated need,” said Gracen Chungath, the director of operations in the city’s community-services department.

Co-ops proliferated in the 1970s as a form of affordable housing that was managed by its residents, rather than a housing non-profit or government agency. It still included a mix of household-income levels, with those in the top category paying near market rents, which was supposed to help subsidize poorer households that paid much lower rents for similar units.

The general principle, which the city says it wants to keep in place, is that no one in the co-op pays more than 30 per cent of their gross income for rent.

The city staff painted a scenario in which co-ops might be asked to pay lease rates that are about a third of what the market rate would be.

Story continues below advertisement

Mr. Baas said the city would also want to ensure that any new tenants accepted don’t exceed a certain level of household income.

Five Vancouver co-ops are in the south False Creek neighbourhood that was designed as a progressive experiment in affordable housing in the central city decades ago. There are 52 others spread around the city, including many in Champlain Heights in the southeast corner.

The city’s co-op proposal doesn’t address the many other, also contentious, leasehold negotiations for other types of housing in south False Creek that are part of the community that was created in the 1970s.

But it does indicate city managers are showing some willingness to re-think past positions, say co-op representatives.

“It’s a serious report. They obviously worked on the issues,” said Nancy Hannum, who lives in the Alder Bay Co-op and chairs a committee of co-op members in False Creek.

She said there’s still a lot of math calculation and analysis needed for people to understand what the proposal means in terms of future rents and what the limits might be on being able to subsidize lower-income households.

Story continues below advertisement

And, she said, co-op residents aren’t stuck on a fixed set of demands.

“We’re certainly willing to negotiate.”

The city’s proposal does include one option that everyone said is a last choice: having the co-op cease to run the building and getting a non-profit housing organization to do it instead.

“This is our least preferred scenario,” said Sandra Singh, manager of the city’s arts, culture and community-services department.

Related topics

Report an error Editorial code of conduct
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

Cannabis pro newsletter
To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies