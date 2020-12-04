 Skip to main content

Age, income among top factors affecting health during coronavirus pandemic in B.C., survey shows

Vancouver, British Columbia
The Canadian Press
Comments
Text Size

Getting audio file ...

Audio for this article is not available at this time.

This translation has been automatically generated and has not been verified for accuracy. Full Disclaimer

British Columbia’s deputy provincial health officer says a survey on people’s experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic shows the most important areas that must be addressed relate to health inequities.

Dr. Reka Gustafson says emergencies tend to worsen social disparities that affect health and access to health care, which is confirmed by the data released today from a survey of nearly 400,000 people.

She says the survey conducted in May found age, income and whether there were children at home were significant factors affecting people’s health during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

The survey results show young people and those earning less money prior to the pandemic were more likely to report job losses and deteriorating mental health, while households with children were also more likely to report worsening mental health and extreme stress.

The BC Centre for Disease Control says the “Your Story, Our Future” survey reached about one in 10 adults in the province, making it the largest-ever population health survey in Canada.

A new tool on the centre’s website breaks the data down by region, community, ethnicity, age and other demographics.

Jat Sandhu, a consultant with the centre, says the survey results have been used by a working group that monitors the health and social consequences of the pandemic and public health rules aimed at fighting COVID-19.

We have a weekly Western Canada newsletter written by our B.C. and Alberta bureau chiefs, providing a comprehensive package of the news you need to know about the region and its place in the issues facing Canada. Sign up today.

Coronavirus information
Coronavirus information
The Zero Canada Project provides resources to help you manage your health, your finances and your family life as Canada reopens.
Visit the hub

Your Globe

Build your personal news feed

  1. Follow topics and authors relevant to your reading interests.
  2. Check your Following feed daily, and never miss an article. Access your Following feed from your account menu at the top right corner of every page.

Follow topics related to this article:

View more suggestions in Following Read more about following topics and authors
Report an error
Due to technical reasons, we have temporarily removed commenting from our articles. We hope to have this fixed soon. Thank you for your patience. If you are looking to give feedback on our new site, please send it along to feedback@globeandmail.com. If you want to write a letter to the editor, please forward to letters@globeandmail.com.
Comments

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff. Non-subscribers can read and sort comments but will not be able to engage with them in any way. Click here to subscribe.

If you would like to write a letter to the editor, please forward it to letters@globeandmail.com. Readers can also interact with The Globe on Facebook and Twitter .

I'm a print subscriber, link to my account Subscribe to comment Why do I need to subscribe?

Welcome to The Globe and Mail’s comment community. This is a space where subscribers can engage with each other and Globe staff.

We aim to create a safe and valuable space for discussion and debate. That means:

  • Treat others as you wish to be treated
  • Criticize ideas, not people
  • Stay on topic
  • Avoid the use of toxic and offensive language
  • Flag bad behaviour

Comments that violate our community guidelines will be removed.

Read our community guidelines here

Discussion loading ...

Read most recent letters to the editor.

To view this site properly, enable cookies in your browser. Read our privacy policy to learn more.
How to enable cookies